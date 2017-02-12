Buddy Hield Ejected For Brutal Nutshot On DeMarcus CousinsTimothy Burke48 minutes agoFiled to: nutshotsnbabuddy hielddemarcus cousinsnew orleans pelicanssacramento kingsflagrant foulsouchdick punches282EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkNOOO. Buddy, you can’t do that. It’ll earn you an ejection every time, and shared pain among many, many men. Advertisement [NBA TV]Recommended StoriesClemson Plays A Very Curious Defense Jabari Ruffin Suspended One Half For Crushing Alabama Player's Balls He Got NutmeggedTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply28 repliesLeave a reply