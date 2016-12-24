The Jets’ attempt to launch the Bryce Petty era keeps getting aborted, as the second-year quarterback left today’s game against the Patriots after being injured trying to make a tackle—which, if you think about it, is the Jetsiest way for a quarterback to get hurt.

You’ll recall he left last week’s game due to blunt force trauma.

