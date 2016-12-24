Bryce Petty Is Injured AgainTimothy Burke39 minutes agoFiled to: injuriesnflbryce pettynew york jets82EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe Jets’ attempt to launch the Bryce Petty era keeps getting aborted, as the second-year quarterback left today’s game against the Patriots after being injured trying to make a tackle—which, if you think about it, is the Jetsiest way for a quarterback to get hurt. Advertisement You’ll recall he left last week’s game due to blunt force trauma.[CBS]Recommended Stories Bryce Petty Leaves Game After Getting DemolishedIt's Bryce Petty TimeThe Jets Have Too Many QuarterbacksTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply8 repliesLeave a reply