Bryan Bickell announced his retirement yesterday due to his multiple sclerosis diagnosis, and the Hurricanes started the longtime NHL forward for the final two games of his career—and gave him first crack when Carolina and Philadelphia remained deadlocked after overtime, even though Bickell had never scored a shootout goal before.

Advertisement

And, yet, he delivered—contributing to an eventual Carolina win and earning congratulations from Flyers fans and even Philly players on the bench. No, the game didn’t really matter—neither team is going to the playoffs. But it’s cool as hell, regardless.

[CSN Philly]