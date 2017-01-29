Bricklayer Leads Semi-Pro Sutton United To FA Cup Fifth RoundTimothy Burke58 minutes agoFiled to: fa cuphighlight reelsutton unitedsoccerscreamer196EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkNon-league Sutton United continued its miraculous run through the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Championship side Leeds United thanks to a penalty scored by team captain Jamie Collins, who earns a living with his day job as a bricklayer. Advertisement Sutton United’s manager is an unpaid sponsor of the team who vapes during matches. The team plays in a stadium with a capacity of just 5,000—of whom fewer than 800 actually have seats. They will join fellow fifth-division side Lincoln City in the fifth round after the latter’s victory over Brighton & Hove Albion. [Fox Deportes]Recommended StoriesFA Cup Vape LifeNaturally Gifted Striker Sets Up Amazing GoalThis Is One Dedicated Idiot On The FieldTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply19 repliesLeave a reply