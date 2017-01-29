Non-league Sutton United continued its miraculous run through the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Championship side Leeds United thanks to a penalty scored by team captain Jamie Collins, who earns a living with his day job as a bricklayer.

Advertisement

Sutton United’s manager is an unpaid sponsor of the team who vapes during matches. The team plays in a stadium with a capacity of just 5,000—of whom fewer than 800 actually have seats. They will join fellow fifth-division side Lincoln City in the fifth round after the latter’s victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

[Fox Deportes]