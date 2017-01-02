Early in tonight’s Sugar Bowl, Brent Musburger called Joe Mixon “one of the best” and said he hoped the Oklahoma running back, suspended a year for breaking four bones in a woman’s face, made it to the NFL. That upset a lot of people; Musburger then unwisely responded to the reaction.

Apparently some people were very upset when I wished this man well at the next level. Let me make something perfectly clear: what he did with that young lady was brutal, uncalled for, he’s apologized—he was tearful, he got a second chance. He got a second chance from Bob Stoops. I happen to pull for people with second chances, okay? Let me make absolutely clear: I hope he has a wonderful career, and he teaches people with that brutal, violent video. OKAY!? Second down & nine.