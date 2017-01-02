Brent Musburger Praises Joe Mixon, Then Gets Angry At People Who Were Mad He Praised Joe MixonTimothy BurkeYesterday 11:46pmFiled to: media meltdownsbrent musburgerjoe mixonoklahoma soonersespncollege football11115EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkEarly in tonight’s Sugar Bowl, Brent Musburger called Joe Mixon “one of the best” and said he hoped the Oklahoma running back, suspended a year for breaking four bones in a woman’s face, made it to the NFL. That upset a lot of people; Musburger then unwisely responded to the reaction. Advertisement Apparently some people were very upset when I wished this man well at the next level. Let me make something perfectly clear: what he did with that young lady was brutal, uncalled for, he’s apologized—he was tearful, he got a second chance. He got a second chance from Bob Stoops. I happen to pull for people with second chances, okay? Let me make absolutely clear: I hope he has a wonderful career, and he teaches people with that brutal, violent video. OKAY!? Second down & nine.Teaches people what, Brent? Advertisement [ESPN]Recommended StoriesVideo Of Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon Punching Female Student ReleasedOklahoma RB Joe Mixon Suspended For Being A Dick To Parking Lot Attendant [Update]Brent Musburger Is A Bit Too Infatuated With A.J. McCarron's Girlfriend, Katherine WebbTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply111 repliesLeave a reply