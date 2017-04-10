Roman Reigns’s position in the WWE hierarchy may continue to confound, but tonight’s Raw storyline saw the much-booed former champ being treated like an unwanted passenger on a United flight.

Legitimate strongman Braun Strowman pounded Reigns so badly backstage that he required “medical attention,” then stole the stretcher with Reigns’s body on it and pushed it off a loading dock, then picked up the ambulance Reigns was put into and tipped it over. It was, briefly, a taste of that beautiful Attitude Era.

[USA]

