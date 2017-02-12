Beyoncé’s performance at tonight’s Grammy Awards was a thrill for some, baffling to others, but a tour de force by any measure. To best understand it, we’ve isolated her vocal track for your critical and cultural comprehension—and appreciation.

Advertisement

[CBS]

Recommended Stories

Beyoncé's VMAs Performance, With Her Vocals Isolated
Taylor Swift's VMAs Performance, With Her Vocals Isolated
Isolated, Unedited Vocals Of Mariah Carey's Awful Holiday Performance