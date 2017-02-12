Beyoncé's Grammy Awards Performance, With Her Vocals IsolatedTimothy BurkeYesterday 9:17pmFiled to: grammy awardsbeyoncegrammysisolated vocals23121EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkBeyoncé’s performance at tonight’s Grammy Awards was a thrill for some, baffling to others, but a tour de force by any measure. To best understand it, we’ve isolated her vocal track for your critical and cultural comprehension—and appreciation. Advertisement [CBS]Recommended StoriesBeyoncé's VMAs Performance, With Her Vocals IsolatedTaylor Swift's VMAs Performance, With Her Vocals IsolatedIsolated, Unedited Vocals Of Mariah Carey's Awful Holiday PerformanceTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply231 repliesLeave a reply