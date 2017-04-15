Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad today in the IPL by 17 runs, and the losers might be able to blame a destroyed laptop for their offensive failures.

That’s because Sunrisers batsman Shikhar Dhawan busted the computer just a few deliveries into his team’s innings at the bat. We don’t know exactly what the computer was being used for, but given the reaction from the other Sunrisers coaches they seem pretty pissed at the guy who ran away from the ball instead of trying to defend the laptop.

[Willow]

