Basketball Fans Treated To Ads Congratulating Republicans For Repealing ObamacareTimothy Burke28 minutes agoFiled to: tv is lying to yourepublicansobamacaredonald trumppolitical ads415EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkBasketball fans tonight in several Republican-adjacent TV markets are enjoying a series of ads, prematurely bought by the American Action Network PAC, inviting viewers to call their representatives to thank them for repealing Obamacare today—something that did not happen. Advertisement Above you see an ad praising Virginia’s Barbara Comstock; it ran during the Wizards-Nets game. Below are ads for Fresno’s David Valadao and Des Moines’s David Young; both ran on CBS stations before March Madness coverage. Money well-spent, we think.Recommended StoriesCricket Reporter Tries To Pass Off iOS Calculator App As A "Light Meter"CBC Calls Entire Race Confusing Ryan Lochte For Michael Phelps [Update]"It's Never Happened Before," Chris Berman Claims Of Thing That Happened Many Times BeforeDo Not Rely On Al Michaels For History LessonsLocal News Delivers Entire Report On Michigan Beating MSU, Live From The Big HouseRed Sox Broadcast Airs Video Of Metrodome Implosion That Never HappenedTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply41 repliesLeave a reply