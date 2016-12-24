Seattle lost an important game for their playoff seeding after Steven Hauschka missed the would-be go-ahead extra point and Arizona drove the field to kick a game-winning field goal on the final play of the game.

Hauschka’s struggled with XPs this season; this was his fifth miss, though if he’d kicked it square it appears the Cardinals may have blocked it anyway. Oops!

