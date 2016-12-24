Arizona Beats Seattle After Steven Hauschka Misses Extra PointTimothy BurkeYesterday 7:53pmFiled to: oopsnflseattle seahawksarizona cardinalssteven hauschkastephen hauschkaextra pointslowlight reel1045EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkSeattle lost an important game for their playoff seeding after Steven Hauschka missed the would-be go-ahead extra point and Arizona drove the field to kick a game-winning field goal on the final play of the game. Advertisement Hauschka’s struggled with XPs this season; this was his fifth miss, though if he’d kicked it square it appears the Cardinals may have blocked it anyway. Oops![Fox]Recommended StoriesStephen Hauschka Has Been Letting People Spell His Name Wrong This Whole TimeThe Seahawks' Secret Hero Is A Kicker Who Didn't Want To KickSeattle's Special Teamers Need To Stop Trying To TackleTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply104 repliesLeave a reply