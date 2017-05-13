Emergency personnel worked for 15 minutes to extract Aric Almirola from his car after the driver was caught up in a wreck initially involving Joey Logano and Danica Patrick during tonight’s race at Kansas Speedway.

Rescuers cut the top off of Almirola’s car to pull him from it and rush him into an ambulance. We’ll update this post with his status as soon as we receive updates.

Update (10:55 p.m.): Drivers overheard on FS1's broadcast speculated that a brake rotor exploding on Logano’s car sparked the wreck.

Update (11:01 p.m.): Fox Sports is reporting Almirola is awake and alert as he heads to a hospital for observation.

Update (11:22 p.m.):