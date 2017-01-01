Aqib Talib Is Literally Snatching ChainsTimothy Burke15 minutes agoFiled to: snatching chainsnflaqib talibmichael crabtreedenver broncosoakland raiders141EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkAqib Talib is always a consistent source of NFL pleasures, and today he decided that Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree didn’t really need that chain, anyway. Advertisement [CBS]Recommended StoriesThe Broncos' Defense Wants To Know Why The Offense Can't Just Score Some Damn PointsAqib Talib Promises To Beat Harry Douglas's AssPolice Reportedly Determine That Aqib Talib Shot Himself In The LegTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply14 repliesLeave a reply