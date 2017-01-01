Aqib Talib is always a consistent source of NFL pleasures, and today he decided that Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree didn’t really need that chain, anyway.

Advertisement

[CBS]

Recommended Stories

The Broncos' Defense Wants To Know Why The Offense Can't Just Score Some Damn Points
Aqib Talib Promises To Beat Harry Douglas's Ass
Police Reportedly Determine That Aqib Talib Shot Himself In The Leg