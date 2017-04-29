Anthony Joshua overcame being knocked down by Wladimir Klitschko in the sixth round to pummel the Ukrainian legend and earn an 11th-round TKO, improving his career record to 19-0 with 19 knockouts.

Advertisement

Klitschko rose after being knocked down twice in the 11th, rising despite the flurry of heavy punches levied by Joshua; it took the referee stepping in to stop things once it became clear the former champ was done for.

The K.O. came nine rounds after our Charles Farrell predicted it would, but the extended bout only came to prove much of what promises to make Joshua a worldwide superstar in the sport.

Advertisement

[Showtime]