In an instance of football violence likely to result in positive results for neither party, Dallas punter Chris Jones annihilated Lions returner Andre Roberts late in the teams’ Monday Night Football matchup. Sure, it worked out well for the punter this time—but not always.

Advertisement

[ESPN Deportes]

Recommended Stories

Antonio Brown Kicks A Punter In The Face, In Extreme Slow Motion
Nothing About This Went Well For Jon Ryan
Marquette King Earns Penalty For Celebrating With Flag Thrown For Roughing The Kicker