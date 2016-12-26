Andre Roberts Blown Up By PunterTimothy BurkeYesterday 11:25pmFiled to: ouchpuntersandre robertschris jonesdallas cowboysdetroit lionsnflhighlight reel306EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIn an instance of football violence likely to result in positive results for neither party, Dallas punter Chris Jones annihilated Lions returner Andre Roberts late in the teams’ Monday Night Football matchup. Sure, it worked out well for the punter this time—but not always. Advertisement [ESPN Deportes]Recommended StoriesAntonio Brown Kicks A Punter In The Face, In Extreme Slow Motion Nothing About This Went Well For Jon Ryan Marquette King Earns Penalty For Celebrating With Flag Thrown For Roughing The KickerTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply30 repliesLeave a reply