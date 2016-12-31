Amanda Nunes Annihilates Ronda RouseyTimothy Burke17 minutes agoFiled to: ufcufc 207ronda rouseyamanda nunesknockoutsmma36EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Ronda Rousey’s comeback came to a grinding halt as reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes demolished the former champ in less than 50 seconds. Advertisement Rousey earned $3 million for her 48-second performance. Nunes took home a $200,000 purse.Hope everyone got their money’s worth!Recommended StoriesDana White Says Holly Holm Fucked Up By Not Waiting For Ronda Rousey RematchRonda Rousey Apologizes For Posting Photoshopped Image That Made Her Arms Skinnier Ronda Rousey Says She Felt Suicidal Right After Holly Holm Knocked Her OutTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply36 repliesLeave a reply