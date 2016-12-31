GIF

Ronda Rousey’s comeback came to a grinding halt as reigning UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes demolished the former champ in less than 50 seconds.

Rousey earned $3 million for her 48-second performance. Nunes took home a $200,000 purse.

Hope everyone got their money’s worth!

