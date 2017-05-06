There were no surprises in Louisville as one of the morning favorites, Todd Pletcher-trained Always Dreaming, took the 143rd Kentucky Derby with a waterlogged unofficial time of 2:03.59.

It was jockey John Velasquez’s second Derby win; he claimed the roses in 2011 after piloting Animal Kingdom to the finish line. Lookin At Lee, Battle Of Midway, and Classic Empire closed out the superfecta you didn’t win, in that order. Thunder Snow went off at 16-1 and pulled up; it’s unclear if the horse suffered an injury at this point.

