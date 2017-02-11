Aleix Vidal Stretchered Off After Horrible Ankle Injury At End Of 6-0 MatchTimothy Burke16 minutes agoFiled to: injuriesla ligabarcelonaaleix vidalouch1EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkBarcelona butchered Deportivo Alavés 6-0 today, but lost their right back as Aleix Vidal had to be stretchered off following a nasty ankle injury following a tackle in the 87th minute. Advertisement The injury cast a pall on what had been a run of dominance by usual Barça suspects Neymar, Suárez, and Messi.[beIN]Recommended StoriesNow Derek Carr Is Injured And Can't Walk [Update: He Has A Broken Leg]Tyler Lockett Holds Onto Catch Despite Suffering Horrific Leg InjuryMarcus Mariota Carted Off With Broken Leg [Update]Timothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply1 repliesLeave a reply