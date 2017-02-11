Barcelona butchered Deportivo Alavés 6-0 today, but lost their right back as Aleix Vidal had to be stretchered off following a nasty ankle injury following a tackle in the 87th minute.

The injury cast a pall on what had been a run of dominance by usual Barça suspects Neymar, Suárez, and Messi.

[beIN]

