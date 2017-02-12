Adele Falls Apart During George Michael Tribute, Curses, Makes Everyone Start Over AgainTimothy BurkeToday 9:57pmFiled to: grammy awardssinger meltdownsadelegeorge michaellive television382EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkAdele, who opened tonight’s Grammy Awards, reappeared later to perform a memorial tribute to George Michael with a rendition of his “Fastlove.” It didn’t go so well, and we all learned the realities of live television. She was sorry, though! Advertisement [CBS]Recommended StoriesMariah Carey Melts Down At Times Square New Year's Eve PerformanceThe Face Of A Person Who's Just Been Told AC/DC Is Opening The GrammysKanye Invades Stage Again In Beyoncé's Honor; Watch Her ReactionTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply38 repliesLeave a reply