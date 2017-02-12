Adele, who opened tonight’s Grammy Awards, reappeared later to perform a memorial tribute to George Michael with a rendition of his “Fastlove.” It didn’t go so well, and we all learned the realities of live television. She was sorry, though!

Advertisement

[CBS]

Recommended Stories

Mariah Carey Melts Down At Times Square New Year's Eve Performance
The Face Of A Person Who's Just Been Told AC/DC Is Opening The Grammys
Kanye Invades Stage Again In Beyoncé's Honor; Watch Her Reaction