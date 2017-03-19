Adam Jones Robs Manny Machado HomerTimothy BurkeToday 1:04amFiled to: highlight reelmlbworld baseball classicbaltimore oriolesadam jonesmanny machado113EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkIt was Oriole-on-Oriole crime as Adam Jones made a stunning play to rob Manny Machado of a sure home run, and holding onto the slim 4-2 U.S. lead over the Dominican Republic. Advertisement [ESPN Deportes]Recommended StoriesGiancarlo Stanton Cranks Huge Dinger, Gives U.S. The LeadEdwin Díaz's Slider Is So, So, So RidiculousIt's Manny Machado Highlight TimeTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply11 repliesLeave a reply