Aaron Rodgers Throws Another Hail Mary
Timothy Burke
Today 6:15pm
Filed to: highlight reel
nfl
green bay packers
nfl playoffs
randall cobb
aaron rodgers

Aaron Rodgers made up for an uneasy first half by finding Randall Cobb in the end zone to close out the first half against the Giants, giving Green Bay a 14-6 lead at the intermission.

[Fox Deportes]