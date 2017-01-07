Aaron Ramsey Golazo Draws Arsenal EvenTimothy BurkeToday 1:47pmFiled to: highlight reelarsenalgolazosgoalssoccerfa cuppreston north endscreamer144EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkAaron Ramsey helped wake up a pathetic-looking Arsenal early in the second half of the Gunners’ FA Cup match at Preston North End with this rocket golazo from just outside the box that left keeper Chris Maxwell hopeless. Credit, too, to Alex Iwobi’s heroism in holding onto the ball despite defenders surrounding him and getting it to Ramsey for the magic goal. Advertisement [Fox Deportes]Recommended StoriesAaron Ramsey Can't Stop Killing Famous PeopleAaron Ramsey Is The Best Soccer Man In The WorldAaron Ramsey Scores When He Wants, Which Is All The TimeTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply14 repliesLeave a reply