Aaron Judge Gives Us Our First Massive Dong Of 2017
Timothy Burke
Today 2:34pm
Filed to: home runs spring training new york yankees aaron judge mlb homers

Yankees prospect Aaron Judge welcomed us to spring by absolutely crushing a pitch off the scoreboard in Tampa. Thank you, baseball, for making us feel alive again.

[MLBN]