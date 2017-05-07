Raúl Ruidíaz’s goal in the 91st minute gave Morelia a 2-1 win over Monterrey and achieved an astounding feat for his team: it not only put Morelia into the Liga MX playoffs, but saved the club from relegation.

Mexican soccer uses a three-year coefficient to determine which team is relegated to its second division each year, and an atrocious season two years ago left Morelia looking at being in the Ascenso MX for 2017-2018. But Ruidíaz’s heroics pulled them out of the basement—and sent Chiapas down, despite that team’s win earlier today.