A celebrity three-point challenge followed by a series of Stephen Curry bricks led to Craig Sager’s son—with help from Shaquille O’Neal—sinking a bucket that led to a $500,000 donation to the Sagerstrong Foundation.

(So, as it turns out, it didn’t matter how many threes the celebrities and NBA stars hit, and Curry was probably bricking the shots on purpose, but whatever.)

[TNT]